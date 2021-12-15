CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville is home to a new store that provides home décor, seasonal decorations, bedding, inspirational banners and more.
Described as a “primitive country farmhouse store” by owners Eden Collins and Kandee Damron, The Rustic Cabin, LLC, features clocks, woodworking crafts, country bedding and personal items such as shirts, blankets, doorhangers, funeral arrangements and business cards.
Located inside the American Legion Post 103’s building at 679 Main St., across from Dairy Delight, The Rustic Cabin opened Dec. 1. Collins and Damron got the idea to open the store after having their own craft hobby stores at the Harts Community Center inside the old Harts High School.
“We decided we weren’t doing very well there,” Damron said. “There wasn’t enough foot traffic. There wasn’t enough publicity, so we closed those shops and kind of merged our stuff together and started doing vendor shows and just different things like that and then one day, we just decided it was time that we were going to try doing it in a storefront, and that’s kind of how we ended up here.”
So far, the store consists of two main areas, but Damron and Collins don’t plan to stop there. Damron said that in time, the two hope to continually expand the business. In particular, Damron said she hopes to have the funeral arrangements available as a walk-in service rather than ordering.
Current hours for The Rustic Cabin are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, but Damron noted that business hours are subject to change as the new owners navigate their way. She said it’s best to check their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheRusticCabinLLC or call 304-983-4332 or 540-641-5353.