Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

TF22A368.jpg

Diet is only one factor in the risk for developing breast cancer. While important, there are other components that increase risk by a more significant margin.

 Metro Creative Connection

Cancer is an insidious disease that affects just about every part of the body, including the breasts. The World Cancer Research Fund International indicates there were more than 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer in women in 2020.

Women understandably want to learn what they can do to reduce their risk of developing breast cancer. One of the first considerations may be analyzing diet and determining if it is affecting breast cancer risk.

Tags

Recommended for you