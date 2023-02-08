Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

DUNBAR, W.Va. — The Super Bowl is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year for bars, and nestled in Dunbar is one of West Virginia’s premier sports bars.

Established in 2017, The Bucket serves up deep-fried pepperoni rolls, smoked chicken wings, steak and a variety of burgers. The bar features a large projector screen for game night as well as indoor and outdoor stage areas for live music and a tiki bar for the summer months. The bar is owned by Chris Adkins.

