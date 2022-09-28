Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Tamarack Foundation for the Arts has announced the first round of recipients of its Pandemic Relief Mini-grants. The foundation awarded a total of $67,500 in mini-grants to six individual artists and three non-profit organizations. Funds will be used to sustain, create and restore pandemic-impacted arts-related jobs and arts programming in southern West Virginia.

The Pandemic Relief Mini-grant recipients and projects include:

