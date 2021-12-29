HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education took time Tuesday to recognize teachers in the county who have become Apple certified.
Curriculum, Technology, and Assessment Director Angie Urling said many teachers in the county are working on the certification to better integrate technology in their classrooms.
“We have 24 teachers that have completed their Apple teacher certification,” Urling said.
Ronald Catlin, a representative from Apple, said the certification provides resources to teachers to learn about using the Apple technology they have and finding the best ways to utilize these products to the benefit of students.
Catlin said the certification includes around 20 self-guided modules that teachers can complete at their own pace.
Those who have received the certification are:
Olivia Watson
Ashleigh Garrett
Samuel Beever
Jason Koutsunis
Melissa Schroeder
Megan Hatfield
Betsi Dudley
Tarish Clementz
Jodi Ice
Mark Ice
Jessica Roberts
Brenna White
Elizabeth Lucas
Priscilla Milam
Janette Cremeans
Kayla Adkins
William McCloud
Joshua Barnett
John Swann
Robert Pennington
Kari Wiley
Kristie Adkins
Stephanie Workman
Catlin said he will continue to work with teachers in the county to help them in the process of earning their certifications.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.