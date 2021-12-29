Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education took time Tuesday to recognize teachers in the county who have become Apple certified.

Curriculum, Technology, and Assessment Director Angie Urling said many teachers in the county are working on the certification to better integrate technology in their classrooms.

“We have 24 teachers that have completed their Apple teacher certification,” Urling said.

Ronald Catlin, a representative from Apple, said the certification provides resources to teachers to learn about using the Apple technology they have and finding the best ways to utilize these products to the benefit of students.

Catlin said the certification includes around 20 self-guided modules that teachers can complete at their own pace.

Those who have received the certification are:

  • Olivia Watson
  • Ashleigh Garrett
  • Samuel Beever
  • Jason Koutsunis
  • Melissa Schroeder
  • Megan Hatfield
  • Betsi Dudley
  • Tarish Clementz
  • Jodi Ice
  • Mark Ice
  • Jessica Roberts
  • Brenna White
  • Elizabeth Lucas
  • Priscilla Milam
  • Janette Cremeans
  • Kayla Adkins
  • William McCloud
  • Joshua Barnett
  • John Swann
  • Robert Pennington
  • Kari Wiley
  • Kristie Adkins
  • Stephanie Workman

Catlin said he will continue to work with teachers in the county to help them in the process of earning their certifications.

