HAMLIN — Over the past year, Ashley Wilson and Stephanie Workman, mathematics teachers at Guyan Valley Middle School and Hamlin PK-8, have played an integral role in the growth of a statewide improvement network focused on mathematics teaching and learning as Fellows in the “Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers” (M3T) project.
The M3T project network began in 2020 thanks to a six-year, $3 million grant to West Virginia University from the National Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, supported by additional grants from the West Virginia Department of Education. The M3T project builds on previous efforts to support secondary mathematics teacher leadership and instructional improvement across West Virginia, which started in Pocahontas County over a decade ago.
“The last 3 years of being in this Fellowship have been the most influential experiences of my career,” said Workman who is one of 43 M3T Fellows supported by the project, representing 29 counties across West Virginia. “The collaboration and information that has been gained from some of the best math teachers, from not only our state but the nation, has been priceless. Not only have I grown professionally, but more importantly my student’s understanding of math has grown as well.”
As part of the project, M3T Fellows must continue to serve in their role as middle or high school mathematics teachers and work as a network to identify and solve specific problems in their own classrooms and share that learning.
Wilson and Workman have also recruited and led an M3T “local improvement team” with Lincoln County colleagues—Melissa Turley (Guyan Valley), Betsy Reynolds (Hamlin PK-8) and Betsi Dudley (Hamlin PK-8)—to extend the reach of M3T’s improvement efforts.
The Lincoln County team has worked for the past year to address student engagement in their mathematics classrooms. Guided by the M3T network’s approach to improvement, the team has tested the use of different strategies and lessons that have promoted ALL students participating and doing math in their classrooms.
“Ashley Wilson has been able to implement the Unfair Game with our students, and truly ignite excitement over math in our students,” said Brittany Porter, principal at Guyan Valley Middle School.
The team has shared their ideas with other mathematics educators across the state—both on M3T network calls as well as through a poster presentation at the annual conference of the West Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics, held in March. Wilson and Workman provided a session on the “Unfair Game” to over 60 educators and administrators.
While the M3T project grant supports the activity of Wilson and Workman as Fellows, Lincoln County Schools has supported the work of the local improvement team, providing time and resources for the group to meet.
“Guidance from our M3T member, Stephanie Workman, has benefited our entire school,” said Lori Huffman, Principal at Hamlin PK-8. “With the implementation of our Math PLC, which Ms. Workman chairs, we are making a concerted effort in improving our student’s understanding of mathematical practices and standards. Data from diagnostic and summative assessments validate our efforts.”
In addition to the local improvement team efforts, Wilson, Workman and other M3T Fellows are currently working to develop deeper understandings of topics related to data and statistics, as relatively new—though vital—content expectations in middle and high school mathematics classrooms. Fellows will share these and other takeaways from the year at the M3T Summer Institute, being held in June in Morgantown. The network will share reports on progress made with educators across the state starting in the fall.