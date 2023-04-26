Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Ashley Wilson, Stephanie Workman and Betsi Dudley presenting at WVCTM.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — Over the past year, Ashley Wilson and Stephanie Workman, mathematics teachers at Guyan Valley Middle School and Hamlin PK-8, have played an integral role in the growth of a statewide improvement network focused on mathematics teaching and learning as Fellows in the “Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers” (M3T) project.

The M3T project network began in 2020 thanks to a six-year, $3 million grant to West Virginia University from the National Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, supported by additional grants from the West Virginia Department of Education. The M3T project builds on previous efforts to support secondary mathematics teacher leadership and instructional improvement across West Virginia, which started in Pocahontas County over a decade ago.

