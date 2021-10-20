Tarrah scores 8 points Phil Perry Author email Oct 20, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Tarrah Porter, 10 killed her first buck (8 points) of the season with a crossbow in Lincoln County — her largest kill ever. She is very proud and her family is proud of her. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tarrah Porter, 10, killed her first buck (8 points) of the season with a crossbow in Lincoln County — her largest kill ever. She is very proud and her family is proud of her. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Lincoln County Cloggers perform LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS Lincoln clerk working to update voter roll CHURCH LISTINGS 2021-2022 Lincoln County boys basketball schedule A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PRESIDENTS DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.