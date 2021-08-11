CHARLESTON — As part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial, the West Virginia Association of Museums will host an in-person, two-session symposium from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Charleston. This event is free to the public.
Session one, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., is called “Interpreting Labor History at Museums and Historic Sites.” The interpretation and scholarship on labor relations and unionism has evolved over time, with underrepresented elements of workers’ history eventually moving out from obscurity and into the larger narrative. This panel discussion will explore how events and issues related to labor history have been contextualized and passed down through generations and how museums and historic sites have interpreted this history both in the past and present.
The symposium will feature panelists Daniel Golodner of Wayne State University, Ryan Henderson of Rivers of Steel National Heritage Area, Dr. Charles Keeney of Southern WV Community and Technical College, and Dr. Robert Linne of the Remember the Triangle Factory Fire Coalition.
Following a short refreshment break, session two, “Museums and Social Activism: Neutrality vs. Non-Neutrality,” will take place from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. This panel will explore various points of view and positions that a museum might consider taking on past and present social issues. Panelists will also discuss the pros and cons of actively taking a stance on controversial matters in museums.
Attendees will leave the symposium with a better understanding of museums and cultural sites as active places of discovery and learning, and a more nuanced perspective on interpretation and activism in their own projects and endeavors. Featuring panelists Shaun Slifer of the WV Mine Wars Museum, Sally Brown of West Virginia University Libraries, and Danielle Linzer of the Andy Warhol Museum.
This project is presented with financial assistance from National Coal Heritage Area Authority and West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations do not necessarily represent those of the West Virginia Humanities Council or the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Email museumsofwv@gmail.com with any questions or concerns. To learn more about the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial and all of the planned events, visit blair100.com.