Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — Getting college applications submitted on time and finding the financial aid to pay for school is stressful.

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is hosting a workshop from 1-7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Lincoln County High School. The workshop will cover financial aid and help with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Tags

Recommended for you