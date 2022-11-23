HAMLIN — Getting college applications submitted on time and finding the financial aid to pay for school is stressful.
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is hosting a workshop from 1-7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Lincoln County High School. The workshop will cover financial aid and help with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
The school’s financial aid team will be available to help with the FAFSA and other financial aid questions, while the admissions staff will help with applications to Southern.
Already this year, area colleges and universities are stressing the need to fill out applications early. A representative of Marshall University recently spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Education about the need to increase FAFSA numbers in high schools around the region.
Glen Midkiff said the university wants local schools to increase the number of students filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
“We have to increase our FAFSA rates. I remember being at Guyan Valley High School. I didn’t think it was possible for me to go to Marshall University. Through federal grants and the Promise Scholarship, I was able to go. We want to make sure that students know they’re eligible for financial aid and scholarships at Marshall University,” Midkiff told the board.
Securing financial aid can be the key to success, Midkiff said.
Midkiff pointed to the recent story of a former Lincoln County student and valedictorian, Will Carpenter, who is now an accounting student at Marshall. Carpenter has thrived at Marshall and is continuing to find ways to help pay for his education through grants and scholarships.
“He has excelled and we have found scholarships to give him based on his grade-point average and his merits,” Midkiff said.
For more information about financial aid in West Virginia go to the College for West Virginia website at cfwv.com.