MOUNT GAY — Southern WV Community and Technical College was named one of the “2022 Great Colleges to Work For,” with special designation this year as an “Honor Roll” institution.
A press conference was held on Sept. 12 in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus of the school.
In 2022, there are a total of ten recognition categories. Earning honor roll distinction means that you were among those recognized most often across those ten categories. This is the first time SWVCTC has received Honor Roll distinction.
This is the school’s seventh year participating in the program. Last year was the institution’s first time being recognized in three categories. This year, Southern has added four additional categories.
Based on the results of the employee engagement survey and IQ submission, ModernThink has identified Southern as a college that excels in seven different categories, including: job satisfaction and support, mission and pride, supervisor/department chair effectiveness, confidence in senior leadership, shared governance, faculty experience, and diversity, inclusion and belonging.
“This is a very satisfying affirmation of Southern, but our real goal is not recognition — it’s being a community that values the needs and contributions of every individual. In that sense, everyone at Southern helps to make this a great place to work,” said SWVCTC President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman.
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.
The Great Colleges to Work For program is one of the largest workplace-recognition programs in the country, according to the school. For more information and to view all current and previously recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at GreatCollegesProgram.com and GreatCollegesList.com. ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.
According to the school, 212 institutions participated in 2022, including 130 four-year institutions and 82 two-year institutions. Additionally, 68 institutions are recognized as a 2022 Great College to Work For, including 46 four-year institutions and 22 two-year institutions.
In 2022, 42 institutions are on the Honor Roll, recognized as standouts in their size categories.
“While the Higher Education space is generally not well known for its agility or its ability to effect change quickly, the institutions recognized in this year’s Great Colleges to Work For program have proven otherwise,” Richard K. Boyer, principal and managing partner at ModernThink, said. “They’ve managed and orchestrated change rather than be victims of it, all the while remaining true to their stewardship of the institution’s culture.”
There are 10 recognition categories. Special acknowledgment goes to those schools recognized in multiple categories. Accordingly, Honor Roll recognition goes to the top schools in each four-year size category and the top schools in each two-year size category based on the number of times they were honored in the individual recognition areas.
SWVCTC was recognized in multiple categories for the Honor Roll designation.