Pictured, from left, are Tom Morris, director of Accreditation and Assessment; Dr. David Lemmon, dean of Professional and Technical Studies; Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, president; and Darell Taylor, chief Student Services officer, attend the Higher Learning Commission’s annual conference last week in Chicago.
CHICAGO — A delegation from Southern WV Community & Technical College attended the Higher Learning Commission’s annual conference this month in Chicago in person and virtually.
The Higher Learning Commission hosted its annual conference on April 1-5 in Chicago. Sessions were also offered via ZOOM. The HLC is an independent corporation that was founded in 1895 as one of six regional institutional accreditors in the United States. HLC accredits degree-granting, post-secondary educational institutions in the United States. The HLC commemorated its 125-year-anniversary during the annual conference.
Southern is accredited by the HLC. Relying on member institutions, the HLC expects adherence to policies and guidelines to ensure quality higher education. Southern will have a visit by the HLC in November 2022. This conference provided Southern’s delegation with information and guidance regarding the upcoming visit.
Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman led a team of individuals who attended the conference in person and via ZOOM. Employees who attended the conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago along with Alderman were Dr. David Lemmon, dean of Professional and Technical Studies; Darrell Taylor, chief Student Services officer; and Tom Morris, director of Accreditation and Assessment.
Those attending the conference via ZOOM were Dr. Lisa Haddox-Heston, chair, Southern Board of Governors; Board of Governors members Shawn Cline-Riggins, Sam Stewart and David Gresham; Bill Alderman, accreditation liaison officer, professor for Business and Entrepreneurship and faculty representative to the Board of Governors; Dianna Toler, director of Student Success and staff representative to the Board of Governors; Jennifer Dove, executive assistant to the president; Debbie Dingess, chief Human Resources officer; Rita Robertson, chief Development officer; and Joe Linville, chief Facilities Management officer.
“This was an excellent conference,” Alderman said. “Our team learned so much about the accreditation process and changes that will be forthcoming from HLC. The delegation from Southern will be prepared to lead the institution through the accreditation site visit in November.”
