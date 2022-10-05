LOGAN — Southern WV Community & Technical College’s second annual indoor community trunk or treat event has been set for Oct. 27.
According to the school, last year’s event was a success with thousands visiting campus to take part in the festivities. This year, the local college is looking to expand on that success.
The event will be in the lobby and commons area of Building A on the Logan campus and the hallway and commons area of the Williamson campus from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at both locations.
“We are inviting local businesses and organizations to partner with us for this event,” Bill France, Southern’s director of communication, said. “There is no entry fee; just give me a call or send an email and I will reserve your spot.”
France spoke about the community elements of the event.
“This is the perfect opportunity for everyone to come together as a community and do something fun for our residents,” France said. “Parents and kids alike are looking for extra opportunities to get dressed up and have some fun. This event is perfect for that.”
Southern’s employees, departments, and organizations will be joined by other businesses and community groups in offering what organizers are calling a “one-stop trick-or-treating bonanza.”
Southern is encouraging all the groups participating “to go all out” by decorating their tables with special Halloween themes and by offering cool treats for the kids.