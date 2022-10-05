Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Southern WV Community & Technical College’s second annual indoor community trunk or treat event has been set for Oct. 27.

According to the school, last year’s event was a success with thousands visiting campus to take part in the festivities. This year, the local college is looking to expand on that success.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

