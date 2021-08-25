UNEEDA — A Sumerco man faces a drug charge after a routine traffic stop in the Uneeda area of Boone County on Aug. 4.
Ronald Wesley Pauley, 37, was charged with possession with intent and defective equipment, according to a criminal complaint prepared by West Virginia State Trooper A.R. Workman.
According to the complaint, Troopers Workman and J.M. Massile were conducting road patrol along Route 85 when they identified a Ford Mustang with a defective headlight.
The report states that, after initiating a traffic stop and approaching the vehicle, officers noticed that the driver was “visibly shaking” and they asked him to exit the vehicle.
The complaint further states that after officers conducted a “pat down” for weapons, the accused told the troopers that he was in possession of “a few Xanax pills.”
The report states that Trooper Massile removed a plastic bag containing 24 Xanax pills and three acetaminophen and hydrocodone pills from the accused’s front left pants pocket, and then the accused advised troopers that there was a small amount of methamphetamine located in the center console of the vehicle.
The complaint states that Trooper Massile asked the accused to empty his pockets and he removed approximately $1,887 from his front right pants pocket. The accused then stated to officers that he would “sign the money over to the undersigned officer if he could go home,” according to the report.
As of press time, Pauley was not held at Southwestern Regional Jail and bond information was unavailable.
