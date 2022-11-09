Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221109-lcj-sowards.jpg

Joshua James Sowards

SOD – A Sumerco man faces multiple charges after a disturbance was reported in the Sod area of Lincoln County.

Joshua James Sowards, 38 was charged with attempted burglary, destruction of property, and obstructing, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Trooper First Class C.A. Lewis of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin.

Recommended for you