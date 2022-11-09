SOD – A Sumerco man faces multiple charges after a disturbance was reported in the Sod area of Lincoln County.
Joshua James Sowards, 38 was charged with attempted burglary, destruction of property, and obstructing, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Trooper First Class C.A. Lewis of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin.
Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 27, dispatchers alerted Lewis to a report of a disturbance at a residence in Sod.
Dispatchers reported the caller was stating Sowards had damaged the door and was attempting to gain entry into the residence, according to the complaint.
Dispatchers told Lewis the caller was stating Sowards was “talking out of his head” and was becoming violent with individuals who lived on the property, according to the complaint. The caller then told dispatchers they could no longer see Sowards but believed he was on the property, the complaint states.
Trooper Lewis arrived at the property and began searching for Sowards with help from two Kanawha County deputies. The officers saw an individual running up the road and located him a short distance away sitting in a white Ford F-150, according to the complaint.
According to the report, Sowards refused to exit the vehicle. The officers found it was unlocked and opened the door, but Sowards continued to refuse to get out of the truck, the complaint states.
Officers removed Sowards from the vehicle and detained him, according to the complaint.
As of press time, Sowards was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.