Students round out summer with Back-to-School Carnival

ROGER ADKINS

Aug 10, 2022

Lincoln County Schools hosted a Back-to-School Carnival, which featured lots of fun activities for students. The first day back to school for students is Aug. 18, while staff will return Aug. 15.

Students play on an inflatable during a recent Back-to-School Carnival hosted for Lincoln County students. The first day back to school for students is Aug. 18, while staff will return on Aug. 15.