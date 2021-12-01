Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Local high school students have been selected as finalists for the 2021-22 U.S. Senate Youth Program as announced by the WV Dept. of Education.

The six finalists were chosen from an application pool of juniors and seniors competing to be one of two delegates to represent the state.

The Lincoln County student selected was William Aidan McCloud, a senior at LCHS at Hamlin who serves as a member of the LCHS Student Council.

