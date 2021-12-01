Students named finalists for Senate Youth Program The Lincoln Journal Phil Perry Author email Dec 1, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN — Local high school students have been selected as finalists for the 2021-22 U.S. Senate Youth Program as announced by the WV Dept. of Education.The six finalists were chosen from an application pool of juniors and seniors competing to be one of two delegates to represent the state.The Lincoln County student selected was William Aidan McCloud, a senior at LCHS at Hamlin who serves as a member of the LCHS Student Council. Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Lowell Dexter Cooper Bus operators needed American Legion hosts Christmas toy drive Lincoln Schools in ‘good financial shape’ Lincoln Co. records going digital LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Students named finalists for Senate Youth Program COVID cases continue trending down in Lincoln Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.