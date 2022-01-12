Stowers renamed as commission president By NANCY PEYTON npeyton@hdmediallc.com Nancy Peyton Author email Jan 12, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Lincoln County Commissioner Josh Stowers was re-appointed as commission president during the entity’s 2022 organizational meeting Thursday. Nancy Peyton | Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN — Lincoln County Commissioner Josh Stowers was re-appointed as commission president during the entity’s 2022 organizational on Jan. 6.The meeting was moved to a virtual format due to the winter storm that occurred late last week.The commission also voted to host its meetings on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m., with only one meeting on the first Thursday of the month in June, July and August.The commission also adopted the following holidays to be observed, when the Lincoln County Courthouse will be closed:New Year’s Day (January 1, 2022)Martin Luther King Day (January 17, 2022)President’s Day (February 21, 2022)Primary Election Day (May 10, 2022)Memorial Day (May 30, 2022)Juneteenth (June 17, 2022)WV Day (June 20, 2022)Independence Day (July 4, 2022)Labor Day (September 5, 2022)Columbus Day (October 10, 2022)General Election Day (November 8, 2022)Veterans Day (November 11, 2022)Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 24, 2022 and Friday November 25, 2022)Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (December 26, 2022)New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (January 2, 2023)Any other holidays the State adopts throughout the yearIn regular business, the commission approved the following:bills as submitted for paymentPhysical Security Policy for Electronic Voting EquipmentEmergency Absentee Voting PolicyVoter Data Policypart-time, 60-day temporary hire of an individual for $10/hr. to help with the voter registration and NCOA conformation notices sent out by the stateThe Lincoln County Commission is scheduled to meet again at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20. HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings Huge fourth quarter leads Herd women past FAU, 66-51 CHURCH LISTINGS BACK IN TIME A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PRESIDENTS DAY-BY-DAY Boone Co. Sheriff’s Office hires home confinement officer The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State football team Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.