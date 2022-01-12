Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

 Nancy Peyton | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — Lincoln County Commissioner Josh Stowers was re-appointed as commission president during the entity’s 2022 organizational on Jan. 6.

The meeting was moved to a virtual format due to the winter storm that occurred late last week.

The commission also voted to host its meetings on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m., with only one meeting on the first Thursday of the month in June, July and August.

The commission also adopted the following holidays to be observed, when the Lincoln County Courthouse will be closed:

  • New Year’s Day (January 1, 2022)
  • Martin Luther King Day (January 17, 2022)
  • President’s Day (February 21, 2022)
  • Primary Election Day (May 10, 2022)
  • Memorial Day (May 30, 2022)
  • Juneteenth (June 17, 2022)
  • WV Day (June 20, 2022)
  • Independence Day (July 4, 2022)
  • Labor Day (September 5, 2022)
  • Columbus Day (October 10, 2022)
  • General Election Day (November 8, 2022)
  • Veterans Day (November 11, 2022)
  • Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 24, 2022 and Friday November 25, 2022)
  • Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (December 26, 2022)
  • New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (January 2, 2023)

Any other holidays the State adopts throughout the year

In regular business, the commission approved the following:

  • bills as submitted for payment
  • Physical Security Policy for Electronic Voting Equipment
  • Emergency Absentee Voting Policy
  • Voter Data Policy
  • part-time, 60-day temporary hire of an individual for $10/hr. to help with the voter registration and NCOA conformation notices sent out by the state

The Lincoln County Commission is scheduled to meet again at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.

