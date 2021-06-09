Senator Dr. Ron Stollings of Madison received the Vandalia Award from West Virginia Curator Randall Reid-Smith in Charleston. The Vandalia Award is an honor given by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History to recognize individuals “for their lifetime contribution to West Virginia and its traditional culture.”
Stollings honored with Vandalia Award
