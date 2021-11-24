CHARLESTON — State Sen. Dr. Ron Stollings filed pre-candidacy papers last week for re-election to the state senate at the Secretary of State’s Office in Charleston.
A Democrat, Stollings was first elected to the West Virginia State Senate in 2006 and has supported health, education and economic development issues. He claims to have worked across the aisle to get this done for his district.
The new seventh senatorial district has changed. Stollings said his district will no longer include Mingo and Wayne counties. His new district will include Boone, Lincoln, Logan and, now, southern Kanawha County.
“West Virginia is expected to receive over $6 billion in infrastructure funding and it’s important that southern West Virginia gets its fair share,” said Stollings. “A recent poll showed that 77% of West Virginians support the national infrastructure legislation. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for southern West Virginia to build back and build up its infrastructure to support new jobs and industries.”
Stollings received his undergraduate degree from West Virginia University and his medical degree from Marshall University School of Medicine. He completed his medical residency at Wake Forest University before returning to his hometown to start his medical career. Stollings was first elected to the West Virginia Senate in 2006 representing Boone, Logan, Lincoln and parts of Wayne counties.
In the legislature, he has served, among other positions, as the chairman of the Committee on Health and Human Resources, is a member of Finance, Education, Economic Development, Parks and Natural Resources and Rules committees. He has also served on the University System Board of Trustees, Higher Education Policy Commission, and the Corridor G Regional Development Authority. He is the past president of the West Virginia Medical Association and past president of the Madison Rotary Club.