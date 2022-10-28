HAMLIN – The little building at 8500 Court Ave. has been home to several well-known Lincoln County businesses over the years.
Now, it’s home to another.
Stephanie Napier is the owner of Steph’s Country Kitchen. The business has been open since mid-January.
“The business was kind of passed on to me from my dad,” Napier said.
Through the years, the building has housed everything from Perdue's to Dee’s Hotdogs.
“The business has changed hands a few times over the years. Recently, my stepmom ran the restaurant. It was Candy’s. She ran it for quite a few years,” Napier said.
After Candy’s closed, it was time for Napier to take over. She added a personal touch to both the decorations and the menu.
“My dad wanted to get it opened back up, so I stepped in and I worked on it for about a year, kind of remodeling and adding some personal touches to it. Most of the stuff that’s in here was all hand-made. A lot of stuff that’s hanging on the walls was passed on to me by my grandmother. A lot of it is stuff that people have given me and we put it on display,” Napier said.
Above all, Napier wanted her restaurant to be a place where families can gather.
“We just kind of wanted to put something in that’s family oriented,” Napier said.
Napier also wanted to create a safe place where the county’s youth could hang out after school so she built a large game room in the front of the building. She said students are often found hanging out there. They are always respectful and have a good time, she said.
“There’s not much for our young people to do in Lincoln County anymore. So we have tried to put stuff in here for the kids – a little gaming area. We’ve got a pool table, air hockey, ping pong, and some little letter boards for the smaller kids, which the adults seem to like, too. They usually leave us little notes out there on them,” Napier said.
She added, “It was just something I wanted to incorporate. There’s not much for the younger kids to do around here. I have a 16-year-old myself. I just tried to get something in here to keep the kids out of trouble, a hang-out for them. We have a lot of kids coming in from the high school, like the basketball team. They come in and shoot pool and they’re very respectful.”
Napier said her goal is to serve quality food that is affordable enough to feed the entire family.
“We just try to keep our prices down to where people can afford it. I know how it is having kids and a family and trying to go out and have a decent dinner. It’s expensive and prices just keep going up. We try to keep it as reasonable as we can,” Napier said.
After a while, people become repeat customers, Napier said.
“We have quite a few regulars that have started coming in pretty much on a daily basis. Most we know by name and we pretty well know what they want. We try to treat everybody like family,” Napier said.
Steph’s Country Kitchen employees four people, including Napier. One of those individuals is Imogene Salmons, who has probably worked at every business that has operated at that location through the years.
“She was the original. She started this place when it was Dee’s carryout with her husband. She’s a lot of help to us. I don’t know what we would do without her. Everybody around here knows her. She’s a great cook,” Napier said.
Napier added, “It started as Perdue's; it was just a little gas station. Imogene and her husband bought it and she turned it into Dee’s Hotdogs. We kind of have something special that’s been a part of this community for years. This is kind of her home. So we’re glad to have her back. I believe that she has at some point and time worked for all of them because she lives right next door. We’re lucky to have her.”
Other employees include Angie Pritchard and Lou Adkins, Napier said.
“We’re all just like a family,” Napier said.
Lincoln County residents may recognize one item on the menu as a Hamlin classic. The Bobcat is a burger on the menu named after a former restaurant in town.
“We have added The Bobcat to our menu. It is a double cheeseburger with the bun in the center and special sauce. Anybody that is from Hamlin or Lincoln County would know there used to be a restaurant in town called the Bobcat. That burger is something that was sold there for years and years. It’s kind of the part of the Hamlin area you could say. We’ve had a lot of people come in and say that brings back a lot of memories,” Napier concluded.