CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Board of Education discussed ongoing state intervention in Logan and Lincoln counties during its December meeting on Wednesday.
Lincoln County has been under a state of emergency for the past two years, while the board approved a full takeover of Logan County Schools in October. Logan County’s interim superintendent, Jeff Huffman, will begin reporting to the state board quarterly. Members will vote next month on whether to end or extend the state of emergency in Lincoln County.
The Department of Education’s Office of Support and Accountability is in contact with Huffman about three times a week, said Charlene Coburn, the office’s accountability officer. Huffman will provide a report to the board of education at its February meeting, Coburn said.
In the meantime, Huffman has met with all school principals in the county and has read the state’s Special Circumstance Report outlining deficiencies the state found in the school system, she said.
According to the report, which is on the Department of Education website, there were several instances of noncompliance with virtual school requirements, including instances where it affected special education students in the program.
To begin to deal with these issues, Huffman has assigned multiple staff members from the Logan County Schools central office to monitor the virtual school program, with particular focus on ensuring students in the program receive the required number of instructional minutes, as well as any accommodations and services they require, Coburn said.
The report also found the Logan County Board of Education was not being transparent, including spending 78 hours in executive session over two fiscal years and holding more special meetings than regular sessions. In another instance, the board did not publish its agenda before a meeting, as required by state law.
A process is being developed so Logan County can submit its board meeting and personnel agendas to the department before each local meeting, Coburn said.
Coburn said Huffman is also organizing a stakeholder group to determine which of the education programs purchased by the county are necessary.
“He’s going to call on some experts in his county and some people from our office. They’re going to review the needs of each school and think about what programs they need to keep,” Coburn said.
There have been two local board of education meetings since the takeover and both have gone well, Coburn said.
Director of Accountability Services Matt Hicks provided the board with an update on the situation in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Board recently underwent training on reduction-in-force, current and historical personnel computation, and other human resources issues, he said.
“That is coming and there have been questions, so we wanted to make sure that information was given,” Hicks said.
The board voted in July to extend the state of emergency for six more months. That means the board will need to vote in January on whether to end or extend the state of emergency in Lincoln County, Hicks said.
“I will provide an update on everything that’s been going on in the last six months,” he said.
In other business, the board approved measures to help alleviate an ongoing shortage of teachers and substitutes.
The board approved policies from eight counties to allow retired teachers to substitute on an expanded basis in areas of critical need and shortage. The counties submitting policies were Berkeley, Hardy, Harrison, Jackson, Pleasants, Roane, Taylor and Tyler.
The board also approved a student-teaching agreement between Concord University and Kanawha County Schools.
The goal of the partnership is “to place a well-prepared, highly effective teacher” in positions where no fully certified teacher has been employed, according to the agreement. Identified and eligible candidates will be paid a stipend while their placements serve as the required clinical experience for their program of study.