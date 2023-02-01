LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline.
Troopers entered the building, at 201 Stratton St., about 10:30 a.m., according to Trooper First Class M.S. Lively with the Logan detachment of the West Virginia State Police.
Troopers used their mobile crime scene response team van as part of the search.
“As far as what they recovered or anything, I don’t even know that at this point,” Lively said, “but I can confirm that they executed a search warrant down there this morning.”
The warrant comes after allegations of predatory sexual behavior and misconduct against Cline were posted to social media last weekend. Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling said his office has several open investigations into the matter.
“There are multiple ongoing investigations into the items which were posted on social media over the weekend,” Wandling said. “Beyond that, I can’t confirm that was the search warrant that has been reported or any other details about the investigation, but there are multiple ongoing investigations into the items posted on Facebook and Instagram last weekend.
“I don’t want to get into specifics about what’s being investigated,” Wandling added, “but I don’t think it’s any secret for anyone that paid attention to social media over the weekend, there were multiple individuals who made a variety of allegations involving Mr. Cline.”
Wandling said that when the investigation began, several police agencies were contacted. He said the State Police is the agency that is now handling the case exclusively in tandem with the Prosecutor’s Office.