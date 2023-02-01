Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline.

Troopers entered the building, at 201 Stratton St., about 10:30 a.m., according to Trooper First Class M.S. Lively with the Logan detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

