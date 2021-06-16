CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Board of Education voted June 9 to extend the State of Emergency in Lincoln County Schools for an additional six months.
“This is the point with the State of Emergency that there has to be a decision made of what to do moving forward,” said Matthew Hicks, Director of the Department of Education’s Office of Accountability. “I think it would be in the board’s court with that decision.”
The options available to the board included a takeover of the county’s school system, and extension of the state of emergency or pulling back from Lincoln County. The state board met in executive session for over an hour before emerging with a decision.
Board member Rodney Baker was in Charleston for the meeting, along with Superintendent Jeff Kelley.
“We’ve had a lot more to endure than six months,” Baker said. “And the progress we’ve made across that entire time span is pretty impressive. We get new information every day about things that we need to improve on.”
During the meeting, a Special Circumstance review on Lincoln County Schools was also presented to show progress being made in non-compliance areas across the county during the past six months.
“This report that we’ve here today on,” Baker said. “I saw it after I got here today. And we will act on everything in there, as we have done on every other item this board or the Department of Education brought to our attention.”
Baker said, ultimately, there is still work to be done to continue to correct the issues in the school system.
“We’ve just got a lot to do,” Baker said. “I don’t know that there’s a lot more that could be done than we have done, but we’re going to keep grinding away at it. I look at this as a board member, we have a comprehensive objective audit of our entire school system. We know every problem that the West Virginia Department of Education has found in our school system. We have a road map to have one of the best school systems in the state.”
Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education launched a Special Circumstance of Review for the entire county school system following a Special Circumstance of Review for Guyan Valley Middle School. This resulted in several areas of non-compliance, including some that endangered the health and well-being of students.
Following the review, the county implemented several changes, including hiring a new superintendent and a new principal of Guyan Valley Middle School. Additionally, the district hired a school improvement specialist to address the deficiencies at Guyan Valley Middle School.
“We hired a superintendent with no experience as a superintendent, but look what he’s done in the time he’s been on board,” Baker said. “I personally, and I think our board has a tremendous amount of confidence in him and in Mr. [Josh] Brumfield and a lot of the other people they have brought on board.”
West Virginia State Board of Education President Miller Hall commended Kelley for the work he has done since taking over as superintendent last year.
“I understand what you’re saying with your superintendent not having any experience,” Hall said. “But he’s a leader. He’s a true leader. He’s making an impact, and with your board continuing to work with him, and you all working together as a team effort…it’s not going to be easy, because there is no easy way out. You got to work through what happened.”
Baker also agreed that more time is needed to do the necessary work moving forward.
“We need time,” Baker said. “We need time to let these great people do their jobs and make our school system better because it’s a mess.”
Hall said the extension will continue to allow state resources to be used to help in the county.
“We’re going to continue to work with you and help you,” Hall said.