CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Board of Education voted on Dec. 8 to extend the state of emergency in Lincoln County Schools for an additional six months.
“We’ve thrown a lot at them,” said Matthew Hicks, Director of the Department of Education’s Office of Accountability. “They have had a high mountain to climb, but they’re still climbing that mountain.”
The options available to the board included a takeover of the county’s school system, and extension of the state of emergency or pulling back from Lincoln County. The state board met in executive session for half an hour before emerging with a decision.
Superintendent Jeff Kelley was in attendance for the meeting Wednesday and spoke before the board about the continuing efforts at corrective action in Lincoln County.
“We’re not going to make excuses,” Kelley said. “We’re just not going to do that. We have a mission in mind and that’s what we’re going to do, period.”
Kelley said he has finally seen a shift after a year and a half in his current position that has allowed him to begin looking at curriculum rather than just operations. He said he is hopeful that these efforts will show results in the county soon.
Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education launched a Special Circumstance of Review for the entire county school system following a Special Circumstance of Review for Guyan Valley Middle School.
This resulted in several areas of non-compliance, including some that endangered the health and well-being of students.
Following the review, the county implemented several changes, including hiring a new superintendent and a new principal of Guyan Valley Middle School. Additionally, the district hired a school improvement specialist to address the deficiencies at Guyan Valley Middle School.
West Virginia State Board of Education President Miller Hall commended Kelley for the work he has done since taking over as superintendent last year.
Board member A. Stanley Maynard echoed this sentiment, and said the progress made thus far shows a marked change over when the process of the State of Emergency first began.
“I’ve been involved over the years with Lincoln,” Maynard said. “I’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly. This is really, what you’ve done and with the team, just a remarkable change.”
The state of emergency was extended in June. It will be reviewed again in June 2022.
