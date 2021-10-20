CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Auditor John B. McCuskey’s office is offering help to municipalities in deciding how to spend their American Rescue Plan relief funds.
McCuskey’s staff have built a program to assist cities and counties with required reporting when using the federal funds.
“The idea is that by building a singular system that all 55 counties and all the cities are pushing their projects through, it’ll give our office the ability to be more helpful with federal reporting and to help them to decide which things are actually eligible,” McCuskey said.
McCuskey said the reporting tools from his office have also allowed for a portal to be created where funds can easily be tracked by anyone to see what these monies are being spent on.
“It also gives us the opportunity to create a transparency portal so the citizens of all these cities and towns can see what the money’s being spent on and make sure that it’s matching the priority list that they have,” McCuskey said.
McCuskey said when asked for advice, his office is heavily encouraging municipalities expel these funds on water and sewer projects.
“The easiest pull here is to just work on water and sewer infrastructure,” McCuskey said. “It’s a known need. It’s pretty obvious in the guidance that you can spend money on this and it’s an easy way to spend the money in the time frame that we have been given.”
McCuskey said he has went before multiple counties and cities to offer assistance and to answer any questions they have about the federal relief dollars.
“I believe it’s our 30th county commission meeting on this specific topic,” McCuskey said. “Our local officials have really stepped up. I think they all have sort of, they understand the importance of spending this money in a way that will change people’s lives for the better.”
The usage of funds is updated as often as possible, and can be tracked at wvcheckbook.gov.
The Lincoln County Commission released an application for businesses and organizations to apply for federal relief funds allocated to the county in August.
The application itself, which is seven pages long, can be downloaded at lincolncountywv.org.
Commission President Josh Stowers said the county has so far received half of the money it is expecting from the American Rescue Plan, but that none of the money has been spent yet because they will be vetting application as they come in.
“What we’re working on, and it’s going to mirror to some degree what Kanawha County is doing,” Stowers said. “What we want to do is we are in the process of putting together an application process that is going to allow businesses, fire departments, organizations, whomever it may be to apply for the Recovery Act monies and there will be a submission process to the commission.”
The commission, however, previously approved utilizing $250,000 of the rescue funds to build a new water tank at Alum Creek for the Lincoln Public Service District if the other $750,000 for the project could be secured. The district is currently working to secure those funds.
Stowers said the federal guidance they have received for the funds so far is murky, so he plans to seek legal guidance on all applications submitted to ensure whether or not they could be funded under the guidelines before each is considered in a public meeting.
“We want to make sure that in the process when we get the submissions, we’re going to seek guidance ourselves on what’s eligible and what’s not,” Stowers said. “The U.S. Treasury sent out guidelines but again, as you’ve experienced, it’s kind of fuzzy. We want to make sure we’re following the letter of the law when we expend these monies.”
Stowers said there has been a great deal of community interest in the money already, but that everyone should keep in mind that funds are limited.
Stowers added that the Commission is hoping to get word out across the county and to receive a decent amount of applications before beginning to allocate any of the funds. He said the first award announcements will likely be a couple of months away to give people a chance to complete the paperwork.