HAMLIN — The Starting Points Family Resource Center in Hamlin will close in September after serving Lincoln County for more than two decades.
The West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources grant that funds the center has instead been awarded to Step by Step WV, which will operate a family service center at the Big Ugly Community Center, chief operations officer Michael Farmer said. The Starting Points office at 352 Mansion Street in Hamlin will close Sept. 30.
The Big Ugly Community Center is a hub for Step by Step WV in Lincoln County and the grant will expand programs that serve hundreds of families.
All of the functions of the family service center will be filled from that location for all of the county’s residents, he said. These will include a baby pantry, clothing closet, food pantry, laundry facilities, and other services.
Moving the family resource center that far away from the county seat does not make sense, according to Adkins. Many of the families served by Starting Points live nearby, she said.
“I think we’ve built so much here and now it’s going to be gone,” Adkins added.
Farmer pointed out that, for many, it’s a long drive to Hamlin for services. Step by Step plans to use a mobile approach to services, he said. There are plans to purchase a van or other vehicle to deliver services to all areas of the county, Farmer said.
Adkins and Assistant Director Maddie Stanley will no longer be in charge of the program. Adkins has been with the program for nearly 10 years, Stanley for almost seven years. They said they were disheartened by the news that their application had been rejected for the grant funding.
“We have put our heart and souls into this program. We’ve gotten to know the families. I’m very upset that we’re going to have to close our doors,” Adkins said.
Farmer said Adkins and Stanley are invited to apply for future openings at Step by Step WV.
“We will be looking at how we can serve the community as a whole,” Farmer said.
The Starting Points Baby Pantry will operate as normal until the last day, Adkins said. There will be a meeting between the two groups in the near future to hash out a transition plan.
The Family Resource Center has contributed a great deal to the community through the years. In addition to providing everything from baby needs and clothing to families, they host a community baby shower each year and participate in programs like Trunk-or-Treat, Stanley said.
“It just breaks my heart because we’ve bonded with these families,” Stanley said.