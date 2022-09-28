Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

ALUM CREEK — A St. Albans woman was arrested recently on several charges after allegedly running from police.

Ashley Danielle Anderson, 43, of St. Albans, was charged with third-offense driving on a license revoked for driving under the influence, a felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and fleeing on foot, according to court records.

