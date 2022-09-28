ALUM CREEK — A St. Albans woman was arrested recently on several charges after allegedly running from police.
Ashley Danielle Anderson, 43, of St. Albans, was charged with third-offense driving on a license revoked for driving under the influence, a felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and fleeing on foot, according to court records.
The charges are outlined in a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Trooper T.A. Chaffin of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin.
On Sept. 15, Chaffin was on patrol in Alum Creek when he saw a gray Ford Mustang traveling north on Childress Road with a “fraudulent” motor vehicle inspection and a defective muffler, according to the complaint.
The vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed and Chaffin attempted to close the distance, according to the complaint. Chaffin rounded a curve and spotted the vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on Childress Road, with the driver fleeing toward the residence on foot, the complaint states.
The driver went into the residence and was later taken into custody, according to the report.
Senior Trooper A.R. Workman and his K-9 were called to the scene and a search of the vehicle turned up a half-a-gram of suspected methamphetamine in a purse sitting in the passenger seat, according to the complaint.