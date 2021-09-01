Collaborating with Union Mission, Spring Hill Baptist Church’s kids at Vacation Bible School gathered school supplies and backpacks to distribute to various schools. Lincoln County was one of the recipients of those backpacks. The kids raised $1,000 and gathered 50 backpacks. The backpacks and supplies were delivered to the Board of Education office by WV Interstate Fair Teen, Sophia Wigal and her mom. Pictured are Sophia Wigal (WV Interstate Fair Teen) and Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield.
Pictured are Sophia Wigal with Sue Burton, Lincoln County Family & Community Engagement facilitator.
Submitted
Collaborating with Union Mission, Spring Hill Baptist Church’s kids at Vacation Bible School gathered school supplies and backpacks to distribute to various schools. Lincoln County was one of the recipients of those backpacks. The kids raised $1,000 and gathered 50 backpacks. The backpacks and supplies were delivered to the Board of Education office by WV Interstate Fair Teen, Sophia Wigal and her mom. Pictured is Sophia Wigal (WV Interstate Fair Teen) and Asst. Superintendent Josh Brumfield Also Sophia Wigal with Sue Burton (Lincoln County Family & Community Engagement Facilitator)