Pictured, from left, are Krystle Davis, senior director of Donor Relations at the MU Foundation, Southwestern District Labor Council Scholarship recipients Rylee Spry and Cidney Fortney, and Dr. Joe Wyatt, Labor Council trustee and MU professor emeritus.
ALKOL — A Scott High graduate who now lives in Lincoln County was named a recipient of a college scholarship.
The Southwestern District Labor Council, a division of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, announced the awarding of two, $1,000 scholarships to a pair of Marshall University students.
The Labor Council, which is comprised of representatives of 43 labor unions in the area, supports education, whether in public schools, higher education or in union apprenticeship programs.
Scholarship recipient Cidney Fortney of Alkol is a graduate of Scott High School. She is a psychology major. Her father, Thomas Fortney, is a member of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, Local 1353.
The second scholarship recipient is Rylee Spry of Kenova, who is a graduate of Spring Valley High School and a freshman majoring in pre-biology with aspirations of going to dental school and then establishing her own practice. Rylee’s father, Bryan Spry is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, local 317.
The Labor Council’s scholarship is named in honor of the late Charles A. Spurlock.
Dr. Joe Wyatt, who is a trustee with the Labor Council and emeritus professor at Marshall University, said, “The Southwestern District Labor Council is again happy to award these scholarships to a pair of deserving full-time Marshall students who are the children of union households.”
Wyatt added, “Our scholarship recipients must maintain a minimum 2.5 grade point average and themselves be union members or retirees, or the dependents of union members or retirees. The Labor Council funds the scholarships and works with the Marshall University Foundation and its Senior Director of Donor Relations, Krystle Davis, to screen applicants. The scholarships then are administered by Marshall University Office of Financial Aid.”