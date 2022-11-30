Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Dan Ferguson discusses renderings as the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance and the Woody Williams Foundation announce the commencement of a capital campaign to raise funding for a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Oct. 12 near the Memorial Arch in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Southside Alliance will welcome the founding chief executive of the Woody Williams Foundation, Brent Casey, and Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder as guest speakers at the organization’s membership meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Interested members of the public are also invited to attend this meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. in the lower-level Assembly Room of St. Paul Lutheran Church at 721 12th Ave. Entrance is from the church’s east side parking lot.

