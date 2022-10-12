Southern's Breast Cancer Walk to celebrate survivors HD Media Oct 12, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Southern WV Community & Technical College is having a 5K event to bring awareness to breast cancer and celebrate the survivors.Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.“Southern is proud to sponsor the first annual Power of the Pink breast cancer walk. Breast cancer has affected so many individuals in our area,” said Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, president of Southern.“The Power of the Pink” 5K Breast Cancer Walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, in Chapmanville. Registration time is 9 a.m. with the walk to follow at 10 a.m.Sign up to take part in the event at www.runsignup.com.“The Power of the Pink” Breast Cancer Walk will feature food vendors, prizes and games. Coalfield Healthcare will be giving free health screenings. Lunch will be provided for cancer survivors.Logan Regional Medical Center will also be on hand passing out information on breast cancer and its 3D mammography. They will also offer giveaways to those participating.Coalfield Healthcare will do free health screenings.Timing for the event will be handled by Appalachian Timing Group. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Breast Cancer Oncology Mineralogy Coalfield Cancer Survivor Healthcare Screening Awareness Recommended for you Latest News Hamlin Town Council sets trick-or-treat for Oct. 31 7 ways to reduce breast cancer risk The link between diet and breast cancer Potential warning signs for breast cancer Bonnie's Bus an asset for rural West Virginia Southern's Breast Cancer Walk to celebrate survivors Here are some resources, events for breast cancer patients throughout the year Triple cancer survivor hopes to inspire others with her story Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.