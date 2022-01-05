Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Tonight
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Southern WV Community & Technical College is planning a full-stage version of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” this semester.
Any student, faculty, or staff member is eligible to audition. The auditions are also open to the public. No experience is needed. There are roles for males and females. You must be 18 or older to audition.
Auditions will be 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus, and again from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. Scripts will be available to read from. You can fill out an audition form now at https://tinyurl.com/Sp2022Show. You will need a Microsoft account to fill out the form in advance or you can wait and fill out the form at auditions.
This marks the first time this show has been presented in the local area.
This stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s celebrated novel explores the brutality of life in a mental institution in the 1960s. The story is told with humor, candor and unforgettable characters.
After being convicted of a petty crime, a charming, rebellious rogue named McMurphy contrives to serve his short sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in a prison. This, he soon learns, was a mistake. He immediately clashes with the authoritarian head nurse, a fierce martinet named Nurse Ratched.
Despite Ratched’s strict reign, McMurphy quickly takes over the yard, leading others out of introversion, staging a revolt so that they can see the World Series on television, and arranging a rollicking midnight party with liquor and women.
McMurphy’s brash insubordination has its consequences; Ratched ultimately triumphs by subjecting McMurphy to a frontal lobotomy.
The motion picture version of the story was the first to win all five major Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, and Jack Nicholson’s first Best Actor Award.
In 2021, Netflix produced a series that told the pre-story to the novel called “Ratched” starring Sarah Paulson of American Horror Story fame.
Southern is in the process of upgrading its Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center. Proceeds from the show will benefit the theater.