When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, life was essentially put on hold, including Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s literary magazine titled STICKS.
The magazine was launched in the spring of 2017, but plans were halted in March 2020.
“We had everything we needed for that magazine,” Lillie Teeters, assistant professor of English and STICKS director, said. “Everything had to be shelved.”
This fall, the magazine is finally released, and a guest speaker has been lined up for the re-launch during a week-long event titled “Words from the Mountains — Storytelling and Fiction Writing in Southern WV.”
On Monday, Sept. 27, two duplicate workshops on creating plot will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, two duplicate workshops on word building will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, Sept. 29, two duplicate workshops on character creation will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. All sessions will run about an hour and a half, and people are encouraged to drop in between classes.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, there is a presentation called “The Story of the Mountains: The Value, Meaning, and Importance of Stories and Storytelling in Appalachia,” accompanied by the release of the “Lost Chronicle” of the STICKS Magazine at 6:30 p.m.
The workshops will be held in classrooms in building A on the Logan campus. Thursday’s event will be held in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center.
The guest workshop leader and speaker will be Linley Marcum. The events are open to the public.
“When I arrived at Southern in 2016, there was not a literary outlet for the students,” Teeters said. “I was excited by the prospect of helping to create and guide the rebuilding of a literary magazine. As it turns out, there had been a magazine back in the ‘70s. Writing is a passion for me, and helping others discover their talents in that arena keeps me excited.”
The STICKS magazine has been published three times. Teeters said they plan to release two this school year.
“We expect to continue to recruit staff for the magazine, call for submissions for the spring 2022 edition and offer other literary events,” she said.