Group (L-R): Jeff Trout — Instructor, Chris Lester — Student, Ethan Mullins — Student, Ethan Linville — Student, Dylan Combs — Student, Bucky Lewis — Student, Steve Horn — State Examiner, and Brian Elkins — Instructor.
Courtesy of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College
Group (L-R): Jeff Trout — Instructor, Chris Lester — Student, Ethan Mullins — Student, Ethan Linville — Student, Dylan Combs — Student, Bucky Lewis — Student, Steve Horn — State Examiner, and Brian Elkins — Instructor.
Courtesy of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College
WILLIAMSON — Since graduating its first class in the summer of 2022, the lineman/CDL program on the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Williamson Campus has continued to thrive.
Students currently in the lineman program received a visit from American Electric Power (AEP), during which time students heard from company employees about the industry and were then able to showcase what they’ve learned through the program.
Students in the program have also been giving back, as some students have volunteered with distributing food in the west end of Williamson during outreach events.
Southern President Pamela Alderman said the program is a challenging one, so the students should be commended for their work. The program has now successfully graduated multiple classes.
Alderman said hopes for this type of program had been around for a while, and she said once the ball started rolling those dreams became a reality quicker than she could have imagined.
On the CDL side, Southern WV Community & Technical College’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program students passed their state CDL exam. Southern’s program is currently at a 100% passage rate.