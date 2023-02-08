HAMLIN — The following students have been cited for academic achievement for the Fall 2022 semester by achieving the Dean’s List at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have an academic average of 3.25 or higher and maintain 12 or more credit hours.
The following students received this distinction from the Lincoln and Boone campuses:
n Morgan Brooke Adams, Chapmanville
n Haleigh Rochelle Adkins, Hamlin
n Noah Ryan Adkins, Ranger
n Josie Elaine Bird, Milton
n Jesse Owen Blankenship, Wharton
n Jennifer Lynn Browning, Hamlin
n Abigail Shannon Burton, Hurricane
n Aleah Michelle Carpenter, Harts
n Faith Layne Cooper, Madison
n Samantha Deion Crabtree, Julian
n Annamarie Dawn Melody Davis, Hurricane
n Cory Patrick Dolan, Madison
n Noah Addison Duncan, Branchland
n Baylee Morgan Dunlap, Uneeda
n Maggie Rae Ellis, Alkol
n Kaitlyn Brooke Estep, Branchland
n Hayden Mathew Fowler, Sumerco
n Mathew D. Fowler, Chapmanville
n Amanda Fraley, Lorain, Ohio
n Elijah Wilson Gallion, Ranger
n Emily Marie Gillenwater, Hurricane
n Marissa Adkins Gillenwater, Alkol
n Mason Andrew Gross, Branchland
n Kaylee Dawn Gue West, Hamlin
n Elizabeth Nicole Hager, Alkol
n Elyssa J. Hager, Nellis
n Shantelle Nikole Horton, Chesapeake
n Jayden Alexandria Howell, Lake
n Isaiah Shane Koontz, Hamlin
n Kennasyn Faith Kveton, Salt Rock
n Savannah Lee South, Charleston
n Hannah Nicole Lovejoy, Alkol
n Maci Gwen Lunsford, Salt Rock
n Aysia Nicole Marcum, Huntington
n Samantha Jo Marcum, Lenore
n Ashley Nicole McKinney, Danville
n Alyssa Beth Miller, Branchland
n Summer C. Morris, Nellis
n Lucas James Older, Foster
n Katie Briann Pauley, Alum Creek
n Madison Faith Pauley, Yawkey
n Makayla Grace Pauley, Alum Creek
n Piper Preston Payne, Hamlin
n Rebecca Reese Pennington, West Hamlin
n Kyleigh Erin Peters, Alum Creek
n Brittany Rae Ann Poe, Gordon
n Korey Adam Pritt, Branchland
n Caleb Gregory Rusk, Hamlin
n Erica Lynn Sallee, Branchland
n Jenny Edith Sansom, Madison
n Ryleigh Jane Shull, Hamlin
n Tyler Jacob Sigmon, Ridgeview
n Joshua Kade Smith, Yawkey
n Jenny Louise Sperry, Foster
n Megan Stanley, Griffithsville
n Brayden Cole Starcher, Salt Rock
n Dakota Kayne Thompson, Sod
n Becca Lynn Vickers, West Hamlin
n Katelyn Danielle Watts, Branchland
n Sarah Beth Watts, Hamlin
n Miranda Jade White, Foster
n Landon Douglas Wiley, Branchland
n Kayla Raeann Williams, Culloden
n Natalie Grace Williams, Alum Creek