LOGAN — Southern WV Community College President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman signed an agreement Wednesday, March 10, to partner with West Governors University to create pathways for local students to further their education.
After graduating from Southern, the partnership will allow students to obtain their bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Southern will serve as the first step followed by an easy transition to WGU.
WGU is a nonprofit, online university founded in 1997 by a bipartisan group of 19 U.S. governors. It is the nation’s first accredited competency-based university, accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.
There are currently more than 136,000 WGU students nationwide and more than 254,000 WGU graduates located throughout all 50 states.
WGU’s Central Region consists of Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania.
“Community colleges exist to open doors and create new opportunities,” Alderman said. “The savings that students can realize by beginning at a community college and transferring are outstanding, and we are continuing to work to ensure that students have a positive experience once they transfer. We couldn’t be prouder to partner with WGU in providing an affordable, accessible, and quality education.”
The agreement was signed by Alderman and Kyle Utter, the senior regional manager of Strategic Partnerships for Western Governors University’s Central Region.
Utter has nearly a decade of higher education experience, including his previous role managing all-new partnership development for the University.
“Education continues to be a difference-maker for individuals and their families creating better lives for themselves and their communities,” Utter said. “By creating easier access to higher education, we can make the dream of a college degree a reality for those who didn’t think they had the chance.”