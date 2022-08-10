Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

ALUM CREEK — A Sod man was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a car crash and driving on a revoked license.

Adam Lee Alford, 34, of Sod, was charged with third-offense driving on a license revoked for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Senior Trooper R.A. Evick of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin.

