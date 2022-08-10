ALUM CREEK — A Sod man was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a car crash and driving on a revoked license.
Adam Lee Alford, 34, of Sod, was charged with third-offense driving on a license revoked for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Senior Trooper R.A. Evick of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin.
Around 7:10 p.m. Monday, July 25, the 911 Center notified Evick and Cpl. G.S. Walter II of a vehicle that hit a pole belonging to American Electric Power near the Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department, according to the complaint.
When the officers arrived, they encountered a woman next to a gray Pontiac sedan that had struck the utility pole, the complaint states. The woman told officers she was driving and hit the utility pole when she swerved to miss a deer, according to the complaint.
However, a witness told officers a man was driving the vehicle and fled on foot after the crash, the complaint states.
The officers were able to identify the driver and learned he had fled to his grandmother’s house on Midway Road, according to the complaint. Officers went to the residence and questioned Alford, who had injuries consistent with a car crash, the complaint states.