Farmland protection preserves a setting vital to our heritage. We have a unique opportunity to protect this precious possession now and for future generations.
The United States is losing 2.2 million acres of rural land to urban sprawl every year, which is over 4 acres of rural land each second.
Closer to home, West Virginia in a 30-year period lost 17,000 farms. In Lincoln County at one time the U.S. Agricultural Department had more than 100 persons on their mailing list indicating the extent of local farming activity in this area.
With the national vastness of farming loss and its importance of protection, the U.S. Congress in 1996 implemented a farmland protection program. Fifty states have taken action.
In 2006 the W.V. legislature unanimously enacted the voluntary Farming Protection Act declaring that agriculture is a “life support system.” They enacted provisions for assistance in reversing loss of this vital land. Participating counties each have a county Farmland Protection Board which performs under the guidance of the county commission. The county board is composed of seven voluntary county residents. It functions with specific guidelines to serve easements. A conservative easement is legally binding, voluntary agreement between a landowner and a government agency. This places permanent limits on future non-farm development of property in order to protect the conservation values of land. Landowners continue to own, use, control their land with the liberty to sell, rent, lease or pass on to heirs, their property.
To support purchase of easements there is an established enactment of a real estate tax fund.
There are a farmland protection advantages which include:
n stronger base to support local farm economy with local jobs and community businesses
n conservation of local soils
n ability to produce locally grown products (which can also prove valuable in times of disaster when barriers of transportation can occur)
n stimulation of tourism and recreation
n preservation of historic archaeologic and natural resources
n wild life, hunting and water source protection
n support of youth employment with motivation for farming career opportunities
n permanent land protection
n long term property value enhancement
n promotion of rural and scape beauty
n enhancement of strong family relationship
The first Lincoln County Farm has been accepted into the protection program. This family farm owned by Glenn and DeeDee Stickler was approved by the county board and county commission.
Through a noble decision this family is serving the link in nature’s chain and preserving it for future generations. Other property is in the planning stage now.
Lincoln County is well suited for this protection program with its suitable geography and strong historical past.
Thomas Jefferson once said, “For if one link in natures chain might be lost until the whole of things will vanish by piece mill.”
An unknown person stated, “Pnce this precious farmland is paved over, it’s gone forever.”
Lincoln County has a strong agricultural history. Preserving this heritage, through farmland protection provides a key to the goal of becoming a prominent agricultural county.