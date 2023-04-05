HUNTINGTON — Skeffington’s Formal Wear in Huntington has been renting and selling tuxedos since 1973.
“It’s unbelievable that a small store like this could last 50 years in Huntington,” said owner Sheila Roeller. “You know, that’s all we do is tuxedos. We don’t take in alterations. We don’t do people’s dry cleaning. We just do our own in-house stuff and it’s been a very fun time.”
The business began in the same location it’s at today in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue.
“It was started by my father, Charlie Roeller and he passed away a few years ago,” said K.C. Roeller. “Now it’s me and my mom.”
Charlie Roeller was working in 1970 for Skeffington’s in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wanted to start his own location, according to his son.
“He’s from Cincinnati and I think there was three who got to pick where they wanted to go,” K.C. Roeller said. “I think it was Knoxville, Huntington and New Orleans. Dad picked Huntington because that was the closest to Cincinnati where he would still be kind of close to home.”
K.C. Roeller said he grew up working in the store and a lot has changed in five decades.
“Yeah, I’ve worked here forever,” he said. “It’s very different now, because Huntington is very different. There used to be 150,000 people in Huntington and now there’s not. There used to be around 10 to 12 weddings a week and now there’s four to six weddings a week.”
K.C. and Sheila Roeller said they adjusted to the challenge by having some of the lowest prices in the region, offering great customer service and quality products.
“I think great service and low prices have been the secret to our success,” Sheila Roeller said. “We really go above and beyond with helping people. Most stores will just hand it to you out the door and want you to try it on at home. We really kind of insist people try it on here. If the shirts a little bit too big or the sleeves are a little bit too long. We just run in the back and get something else.”
The 50th anniversary comes during prom season, which is the store’s busiest time of the year.
“One thing that makes us different is we got all our shirts, ties and vests,” Sheila Roeller said. The good thing about this regarding prom is that kids change dates, and they change their mind all the time on who they’re taking. They may change their color. They might get red, because you know they changed their date, so no other store can do that it because nobody else has in stock stuff like we do.”
Part of the golden anniversary includes a $50 off a tux for one lucky customer.
“We are giving somebody $50 off their tux rental on Saturday, April 1,” K.C. Roeller said. “We’ve been giving away 50 $10 off coupons and that’s still going on right now.”
The business offers tuxedos and some accessories for weddings, proms and other formal events.
“Right now we are focused on prom season,” K.C. Roeller said. “Around 3 p.m. the doors just don’t stop opening. It gets packed in here every day.”
K.C. Roeller says this year most guys are not wearing vests.
“They’re just doing like the the bow tie and the pocket square and you can see the shirt, which is a new thing,” he said. “Everybody would always wear vests, but just not this year. You know everybody’s just kind of going towards suspenders instead of a vest.”
He added that shoes are a big thing this year as well.
“They want the most stylish shoes they can get, like the flashier the shoes, the better,” K.C. Roeller said. “There’s lots of different styles of pants with the skinnies and there’s slim fits. There’s ultra slim fits and there’s stretchy pants. There’s so many different things to pick from this year.”
As far as the next 50 years, Skeffington’s hopes to still be around.
“We have had great support from the local community and we also try to support the local community as well,” Sheila Roeller said. “It’s been tough, but we continue to adjust and adapt. We will continue to offer great service and selections like we have for the past 50 years, so we hope our future is bright.”
For more information and pricing, call Skeffington’s at 304-523-8423 or visit skeffingtonstux.com.