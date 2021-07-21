Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

A sure-fire sign of summertime in Lincoln County can be found most days at the Upper Mud River Lake. Whether on the banks or taking a boat through the water, fishermen seeking the perfect catch are a common view during the summer months.

 Nancy Peyton | Lincoln Journal

