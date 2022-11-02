Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Duval PK-8 has a new canine staff member.

Duval counselor Lori Curry will be joined at work by her labradoodle, Shiloh, who is now a certified therapy dog. The pair will join two other canine-human teams already in service at Lincoln County Schools.

