HAMLIN — Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville and his deputies have released the following tips to advise for a safe and fun Halloween night for citizens in the county.

  • Only visit houses with lights on and never go inside the home.
  • Avoid trick or treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult if not old enough to go without an adult.
  • Only walk on the sidewalks whenever possible or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.
  • Always look both ways before crossing the streets.
  • Carry flashlights, glow sticks or add reflective tape to costumes for easy visibility to traffic.
  • Always check candy before eating. Throw out any candy not in original package or that looks like it has been tampered with.
  • Tell kids to never accept a ride from or go anywhere with a stranger.

Trick or treat in Lincoln County will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

