Sheriff releases Halloween safety tips Lincoln Journal Nancy Peyton Author email Oct 27, 2021 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN — Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville and his deputies have released the following tips to advise for a safe and fun Halloween night for citizens in the county.Only visit houses with lights on and never go inside the home.Avoid trick or treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult if not old enough to go without an adult.Only walk on the sidewalks whenever possible or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.Always look both ways before crossing the streets.Carry flashlights, glow sticks or add reflective tape to costumes for easy visibility to traffic.Always check candy before eating. Throw out any candy not in original package or that looks like it has been tampered with.Tell kids to never accept a ride from or go anywhere with a stranger.Trick or treat in Lincoln County will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News LC's Smith, Shimp among leaders in Class AAA Panthers set to make first ever trip to Riverside on gridiron Lincoln County soccer season comes to an end in sectional play Poca rallies past Scott, remains unbeaten Free Adult Education services available in Hamlin BOE implementing recommendations from effectiveness review Pleasant View PSD board members resign Lincoln Schools continuing COVID protocols Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.