Sheriff Linville welcomes new deputies Phil Perry Phil Perry Author email Oct 6, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has added two deputies to their force. Pictured, from left, are Deputy Chris Campbell, Chief Deputy Rex Clark, Sheriff Gary Linville and Deputy Austin Smith. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has added two deputies to their force. (From L to R) Deputy Chris Campbell, Chief Deputy Rex Clark, Sheriff Gary Linville and Deputy Austin Smith. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Staffing shortages at critical levels for long-term care facilities, according to survey Better Business Bureau: Received a text with a surprising pandemic offer? Don’t click that link! (copy) COVID cases again on the rise A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PRESIDENTS Land studies on tap for Duval, Midway consolidation Superintendent hopes COVID spikes are over Sheriff Linville welcomes new deputies Multiple protest letters filed against Lincoln PSD Latest e-Edition The Lincoln journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.