Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20211006-lcj-sheriff.jpg

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has added two deputies to their force. Pictured, from left, are Deputy Chris Campbell, Chief Deputy Rex Clark, Sheriff Gary Linville and Deputy Austin Smith.

 Submitted photo

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has added two deputies to their force. (From L to R) Deputy Chris Campbell, Chief Deputy Rex Clark, Sheriff Gary Linville and Deputy Austin Smith.

Recommended for you