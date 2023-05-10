LINCOLN COUNTY — According to a criminal complaint filed by Sheriff G.W. Linville and Cpl. C.D. Campbell on Apr. 21, Jarred Adam Adkins, 33 of Alkol, was arrested and charged with domestic battery, domestic assault, malicious wounding, trespassing, strangulation and conspiring to commit a felony.
According to the complaint, Deputy M.C. Ball and Sheriff Linville responded to a fight call off Big Creek Rd. on Second Fork. The caller advised that the victim had been beat and strangled by Jarred Adkins.
Upon arrival of the deputies, the victim advised the same as the caller according to the complaint. The victim refused medical treatment but showed the deputies eight teeth that had been knocked out. Pictures were taken of the victim’s injuries.
According to the complaint, the victim had also been choked and strangled, as marks were visible around the neck. The victim gave a statement that alleged Adkins had approached him and beat him in the face, kicked him in the stomach and then choked him until he was unconscious. The victim advised that Adkins recorded him with a cell phone.
Adkins had planned with his girlfriend to drive to the victim’s home and beat him, according to the complaint. The victim advised that Adkins said he would kill him. The victim reportedly feared for his life.
No other information was available at press time.
In another criminal complaint filed by Sheriff Linville and Cpl. Campbell on May 4, Margie Ann Adkins, 26 of Branchland, was arrested and charged with driving without a license, DUI, speeding, obstructing/resisting an officer, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and improper registration.
According to the complaint, Campbell and Linville conducted a traffic stop near Speed Way in Branchland. The traffic stop was conducted on a blue Chevy truck with expired temporary tags. The vehicle proceeded left of the center multiple times traveling west on Rt 10.
According to the complaint, Linville approached the driver side of the truck and asked the driver for her license, insurance and registration. The driver said she did not have them. Linville asked the driver and passenger their names and both complied. The driver was identified as Margie Ann Adkins and the passenger was Heather Bledsoe. Campbell then ran both names for a warrant check and Bledsoe came back as wanted through NCIC. Bledsoe was asked to step out of the vehicle and both Linville and Campbell could smell the odor of marijuana.
According to the complaint, Adkins admitted when asked that she had smoked weed prior to driving down the roadway. Bledsoe was detained, read her Miranda rights and arrested. Adkins was asked to step out of the vehicle for a field sobriety test. After the conclusion of the test and a search of the vehicle that Adkins gave verbal permission for, a small amount of heroin and marijuana was located in the vehicle. Adkins was then detained, read her Miranda rights and arrested.