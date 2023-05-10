Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LINCOLN COUNTY — According to a criminal complaint filed by Sheriff G.W. Linville and Cpl. C.D. Campbell on Apr. 21, Jarred Adam Adkins, 33 of Alkol, was arrested and charged with domestic battery, domestic assault, malicious wounding, trespassing, strangulation and conspiring to commit a felony.

According to the complaint, Deputy M.C. Ball and Sheriff Linville responded to a fight call off Big Creek Rd. on Second Fork. The caller advised that the victim had been beat and strangled by Jarred Adkins.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you