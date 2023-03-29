Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

ALUM CREEK — Charles Richard Lee, 51 from Sod, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and obstructing an officer on March 22 according to a criminal complaint filed by Sheriff G.W. Linville, Cpl. C.D. Campbell and Cpl. N.R. Dailey.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched by 911 to the Exxon gas station in Alum Creek. Dispatch advised deputies that two male subjects were in a brown Chevy Montecarlo and that they were dealing drugs on the gas station parking lot and passed out in said vehicle.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you