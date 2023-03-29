ALUM CREEK — Charles Richard Lee, 51 from Sod, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and obstructing an officer on March 22 according to a criminal complaint filed by Sheriff G.W. Linville, Cpl. C.D. Campbell and Cpl. N.R. Dailey.
According to the criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched by 911 to the Exxon gas station in Alum Creek. Dispatch advised deputies that two male subjects were in a brown Chevy Montecarlo and that they were dealing drugs on the gas station parking lot and passed out in said vehicle.
According to the complaint, Campbell, Dailey and Linville conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle while it was leaving the lot. Upon further investigation Campbell and Dailey reportedly found the driver — identified in the complaint as William Ferguson, 59 — had a suspended license. Both Lee and Ferguson acted suspicious according to the complaint. Both suspects exited the vehicle and Sheriff Linville noticed a “rig” syringe and rubber tourniquet in Lee’s front pocket. Linville asked Lee about what was in his front pocket and if he had any drugs. Lee advised there were drugs in the car. Ferguson authorized the deputies and sheriff to search the vehicle.
Upon search of the vehicle and Lee, crystal meth was located in the car and on Lee’s person according to the complaint. The meth on Lee’s person was reportedly located in his hand placed in a rubber children’s toy ball that had been cut in half and hollowed to allow meth to be hidden. Lee advised officers multiple times he didn’t have any drugs on him, according to the complaint.
Also found on Lee’s person after a terry frisk were a substantial amount of small baggies used to place meth in and sell. The total amount of meth found during the authorized search was seven and a half grams.
“On behalf of the County Commission, but most importantly my neighbors, I would like to thank and commend Sheriff Gary Linville and his team on yet another example of how they protect and serve us all every day,” said Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers on the arrest and various others made in the last month by the department. “He and his deputies work day in and day out to do their part in ridding our communities of this poison and we can’t thank them enough.”
As of press deadlines, Lee was being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $10,100 cash only bond. Ferguson was also being held on misdemeanor charges on a $250 cash only bond.