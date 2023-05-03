Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

sheriff
Buy Now

Duane Eddie Tackett Jr

LINCOLN COUNTY — Eddie Dale Wandling, 27 of Sumerco, was arrested and charged with tail lamp out, possession of controlled substance and driving revoked for DUI third on April 21, according to a criminal complaint filed by Sheriff G.W. Linville and Cpl. C.D. Campbell.

Linville and Deputy M.C. Ball conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford Van for a tail lamp being out in Alum Creek according to the complaint. Wandling was run through Lincoln dispatch, and it was determined his driver’s license was suspended and revoked for DUI. Wandling was asked if he had any drugs or weapons in the vehicle. Wandling said he had some weed and two handguns according to the complaint. Wandling was asked to exit the vehicle and then was detained. He was read his Miranda rights and placed under arrest. A $5,500 bond was issued.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you