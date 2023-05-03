LINCOLN COUNTY — Eddie Dale Wandling, 27 of Sumerco, was arrested and charged with tail lamp out, possession of controlled substance and driving revoked for DUI third on April 21, according to a criminal complaint filed by Sheriff G.W. Linville and Cpl. C.D. Campbell.
Linville and Deputy M.C. Ball conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford Van for a tail lamp being out in Alum Creek according to the complaint. Wandling was run through Lincoln dispatch, and it was determined his driver’s license was suspended and revoked for DUI. Wandling was asked if he had any drugs or weapons in the vehicle. Wandling said he had some weed and two handguns according to the complaint. Wandling was asked to exit the vehicle and then was detained. He was read his Miranda rights and placed under arrest. A $5,500 bond was issued.
In other magistrate court news, on April 21 Sheriff Gary Linville attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion near Childress Rd. and Rt. 214 intersection.
The car fled from Sheriff Linville and turned right on 119, according to a criminal complaint. Linville pursued the vehicle reaching speeds over 100 mph. The vehicle turned on McCorkle Rd. off 119, traveling still at a high rate of speed passing and running vehicles off the road.
The vehicle then turned-on Elly Fork Rd. The Sheriff was still in pursuit through Elly Fork Rd. according to the complaint. The vehicle then turned on Laurel Fork Rd. The Sheriff pursued the vehicle down Laurel Fork Rd. towards Rt.3.
Cpl. Chris Campbell and Deputy Mike Ball joined in the pursuit according to the complaint. The vehicle struck a mailbox and trash dumpster and then the ditch. The vehicle then continued back on the roadway down Laurel Fork Rd. The vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Laurel Fork and Route 3 according to the complaint.
When Sheriff Linville approached the vehicle, the vehicle then sped off. A Trooper coming from Boone County intercepted the vehicle and the Sheriff and deputies fell in behind the trooper traveling Rt. 3 towards Yawkey, according to the complaint.
The vehicle then turned off on Bear Fork Rd. The Trooper then gave Sheriff Linville the lead back on the pursuit. Once Sheriff Linville was back behind the vehicle, the Sheriff then “pit maneuvered” the vehicle approximately three miles up Bear Fork. The vehicle was unable to regain travel according to the complaint.
The driver was identified as Duane Eddie Tackett Jr., 32, and was arrested. Tackett was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, obstructing an officer, fleeing in a vehicle, driving while license is suspended or revoked, tail lamp out and reckless driving.
Tackett was being held at Western Regional Jail on a $19,000 cash only bond as of press deadlines.