FAIRMONT, W.Va. — SEVA WV, the developer of the 4,507-acre former Hobet mining site located in Boone and Lincoln counties, has partnered with Omnis Building Technologies, a manufacturer of energy-efficient, pre-engineered home-building systems.
Omnis Building Technologies plans to expand its operations in SunPark — an extension of Rock Creek Development as referenced by previous and current administrations in Boone and Lincoln counties.
Officials said SEVA has made an exclusive commitment to Omnis Building Technologies for the purchase of chalets and villas to support the hospitality requirements of the SunPark development. Omnis has agreed to locate its $50 million carbon-based graphite foam production facility in the SunPark Industrial Park.
Four months ago, Omnis committed to building a $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility in Bluefield.
The project — which is expected to create 150 to 300 jobs — is progressing. Jonathan Hodson, president of Omnis, said in a news release, “locating in West Virginia satisfies OBT’s mission of providing family-sustaining jobs through the manufacturing of affordable, high-quality, energy-efficient homes.”
SEVA announced its commitment to southern West Virginia in April. Under the leadership of President Devanna Corley, plans were unveiled to redevelop the former Hobet Mine in Boone and Lincoln counties.
Their estimated investment of $352 million will transform the former coalfield into West Virginia’s largest solar farm and a tourist destination. SunPark is planned to be a 3,000-acre solar park that includes industrial and commercial development, an educational experience, tourism and hospitality venues. SunPark is expected to create new, high-paying jobs.
The vision of SunPark goes beyond the solar array and tourism to develop an industrial park and establish much-needed rental housing in support of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system.
The initial introduction of SEVA to Omnis was spearheaded by Gov. Jim Justice’s cabinet members — specifically, Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby. A brief overview of the product and understanding of the investment in Bluefield sparked the interest of Corley and her SEVA team and resulted in a series of meetings and a formal visit to the original Omnis factory in Santa Barbara, California.
The initial plan for SunPark requires 40 units with an estimated expansion of approximately 160 additional units. SEVA is committed to using Omnis Concrete Insulated Building Technology products on the SunPark site. SEVA plans to use OBT CIBU units for mass development in four additional states.
As a commitment to SEVA, Omnis has agreed to locate its carbon-based graphite foam production facility in the SunPark Industrial Park. This $50 million facility will produce a much-needed filament component of the high-performance CIBU panels and will create 100 to 200 high-paying jobs. Omnis believes its facility will require 200 megawatts of electrical power, furthering the need for renewable sources.
“The SunPark location is perfect for OBT,” President Hodson said in the release. “Upon my visit to the SunPark site, I quickly realized the vision set forth by Mrs. Corley and the SEVA team to diversify the economy of southern West Virginia. The property is beautiful, and with the commitment of the State of West Virginia and Governor Justice to build the road and assist with the much-needed infrastructure, the SunPark Industrial Park will thrive for decades to come.”
“SEVA is a company built on successful ventures and long-term partnerships. Our commitment to OBT is a win-win for Appalachia. We are thrilled with OBT’s selection of SunPark for the placement of the carbon production factory. The synergies between SEVA and OBT will transform the energy and building sectors and revolutionize the way we undertake economic development projects in West Virginia and beyond,” said President Corley said in the release.
“It’s another day where we have another major development project to announce — it’s truly wonderful news for our people,” Gov. Justice said in the release. “I had the honor of announcing Omnis’ investment in West Virginia during my State of the State Address, and I honestly believe that it’s one of the most significant and exciting projects we have going in our state right now. Not only are they about to bring hundreds of new jobs into the state, but they’re also bringing an idea that could revolutionize the way people live across the country and even the world. Omnis and SEVA are leaders in their respective industries and, by coming together, they’re assuring southern West Virginia’s future is bright.”
“I am impressed with the SEVA and OBT team; they are delivering well beyond our expectation to positively impact the lives of many in a very short period of time,” said Boone County EDA Director Kris Mitchell. “We are gaining momentum on the years lost and transforming our region.”
Omnis is expected to roll out the first CIBU housing units within 30 to 60 days, and SEVA has a plan for their strategic placement in and around West Virginia.
About SEVA WV
SEVA WV is the developer of the 4,507 acre site formerly known as Hobet mining site located in Boone and Lincoln Counties in WV. SunPark will utilize 3,000 acres anchored by the state’s largest solar farm. The multi-phase plan includes industrial and commercial development, an educational experience, tourism & hospitality venues that work together to make this project an epicenter for economic development creating new high-paying jobs and improving the quality of life for all West Virginians. Savion, a utility-scale solar developer based in Kansas City, MO, leads the development of the SunPark solar farm. For more information, visit: https://www.sevaworks.net
About Omnis Building Technologies
Omnis Building Technologies is a manufacturer of energy-efficient, pre-engineered, home building systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped then assembled onsite to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, these patented turn-key homes are easily constructed and move-in ready in just a few days. The homes are self-sustainable, generating their own water and electricity. Omnis Building Technologies is revolutionizing the industry of residential construction. By breaking the mold of traditional engineering, manufacturing and distribution the company is meeting and exceeding the growing demand of affordable housing in a practical and sustainable way. For more information, visit: https://www.omnisbuilding.com