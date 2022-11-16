HAMLIN — Republican Kristy Scraggs unseated incumbent county clerk Direl Baker, a Democrat, in Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial results.
Tuesday marked Baker’s last turn on election night, as he was unseated by Republican candidate Kristy Scraggs. With all 14 of the county’s precincts reporting, Scraggs received 2,761 votes to Baker’s 2,178.
Baker said he was disappointed in the results, but believes he was able to restore confidence in the county clerk’s office during his tenure.
“I just want to thank the voters of Lincoln County who gave me the opportunity to do this. It’s been an honor and a privilege,” Baker said.
Scraggs expressed gratitude for her friends, family, and all of the “teammates” who supported her.
“I’m very thankful to all the people who believed in me. We worked very hard and we worked all year. We went door-to-door and tried to meet every person in the county,” Scraggs said.
Scraggs said she is looking forward to taking over in December.
“I’m ready to get in there and get started, and I’m excited about working with all of the other elected officials in our county,” she said.
For the past five years, Scraggs has served as clerk for the Town of Hamlin. She plans to resign from that post. Scraggs also owns a child-care service in Lincoln County.