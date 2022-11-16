Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Direl Baker

Lincoln County Clerk Direl Baker reads the unofficial results during the general election. It was Baker’s last election as county clerk, as he was unseated by Republican candidate Kristy Scraggs.

 ROGER ADKINS | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — Republican Kristy Scraggs unseated incumbent county clerk Direl Baker, a Democrat, in Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial results.

