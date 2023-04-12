Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — County Clerk Kristy Scraggs recently spoke to the County Commissioners about duties that had been taken from her offices and that per State guidelines she should be responsible for.

Scraggs said these duties were given to former County Administrator Mary Napier and that over her employment she earned her pay raises. She said that it was unfair to the other public county employees that would be making less than the new hire and said that person should have to work their way up as well. She went on to further explain that hiring a temporary person to oversee payroll was “not fair” and that she was not being allowed to fulfill her job obligations.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you