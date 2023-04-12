HAMLIN — County Clerk Kristy Scraggs recently spoke to the County Commissioners about duties that had been taken from her offices and that per State guidelines she should be responsible for.
Scraggs said these duties were given to former County Administrator Mary Napier and that over her employment she earned her pay raises. She said that it was unfair to the other public county employees that would be making less than the new hire and said that person should have to work their way up as well. She went on to further explain that hiring a temporary person to oversee payroll was “not fair” and that she was not being allowed to fulfill her job obligations.
Assessor Jamie Linville spoke next and addressed the issue of who was responsible for the Lincoln County Flood Plan Ordinance. He said he feels that there should be a position created for someone for this job within his office or to give it back to the Commission. Commissioner Phoebe Harless said they would look into it.
President Josh Stowers then spoke about using the ARPA money for the courthouse roof repairs. He said the bid had been awarded already and that work should begin soon.
The following was approved unanimously under new business:
Approve exoneration orders as submitted by Jamie Linville, Assessor
Pay Lincoln County Gifted Program $3,000 from ARP money for their National Aerial Drone Competition in Texas
Approve Brittany Zelker, Chief Deputy as requested by Brian Graley, Circuit Clerk
Approve $783 for Brian Graley, Circuit Clerk to attend the West Virginia Association of Circuit Clerk’s 85th Annual Conference at Stonewall Resort May 22-25, 2023
Approve Gary Linville, Sheriff’s request for 100 hours overtime for Mental Hygiene
The meeting was adjourned until April 20, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.