HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education again asked Superintendent Jeff Kelley for an update on the situation at Duval PK-8 for the coming school year.
The school was closed for a day in October of 2020 due to structural concerns. According to a media report from the time, school officials received a letter from ZMM that stated they didn’t believe there was an imminent threat of the building collapsing, but due to the unpredictability of the structure and out of abundance of caution, students and staff should not be in the cafeteria wing of the building.
The architect engineers also reportedly told the school at the time the rest of the building is structurally sound and remained occupied. The Superintendent said at the time they shut down the wing that includes the cafeteria due to structural concerns.
There had initially been talk of whether or not mobile units would need to be ordered for the coming school year to address the cafeteria issue, and Kelley said they now believe they have a plan in place so that these units will not be needed.
“My gut tells me we can fit,” Kelley said. “Now, what is that going to look like? Is it going to be optimal? A lot of that depends on what the Governor says, if we’re still going to be in a remote status for next year. I don’t foresee that, but if he says we have to do that then we may have 200 kids who aren’t coming back.”
The plan includes converting the current band room to a kitchen space and continuing to utilize the gymnasium for food service. Contractors are expected to reinforce the walls and cut a new doorway into the wall to allow for kitchen staff to serve the students more seamlessly.
Kelley also said in a separate interview a few days after the meeting when asked about the situation at Duval that there are crack detectors in the building being constantly monitored to ensure the school is safe for students. He also said his administration is pursuing funds from the School Building Authority to plan for a new facility in the county. The request from Lincoln County Schools was denied this year, but they plan to continue to submit to the SBA.
“We did request a planning grant from the School Building Authority,” Kelley said. “We were not awarded that, but that was not necessarily unexpected. It was a bit of a long shot to get the ball rolling on the process. We’ll go back in December and we will request money for a new facility, probably to the tune of about $26 million. We’ll be competing with the other 54 counties, and every county has similar situations. It’s kind of an odd competition that whoever has the worst situation actually wins those grant awards.”
Kelley said in the meantime, they are continuing to monitor the situation and have a contingency plan in place for students in the event that the school building be condemned before a new facility is in place.
The next Lincoln County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 18. Visit lcsdwv.com for more information.